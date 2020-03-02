Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Kent Mathy Sells 2,393 Shares

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $252,126.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kent Mathy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Kent Mathy sold 5,107 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $535,622.16.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.86. 903,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,373. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 0.55. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $111.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after buying an additional 1,827,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,209,000 after buying an additional 591,681 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,405,000 after buying an additional 478,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,794,000 after buying an additional 212,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $16,549,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

