Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Sells $535,622.16 in Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Kent Mathy sold 5,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $535,622.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kent Mathy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $252,126.48.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded up $6.20 on Monday, reaching $111.86. 903,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $111.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Everbridge by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

