Evercore ISI Upgrades Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Outperform

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXRH. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $56.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $72.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after purchasing an additional 308,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,775,000 after purchasing an additional 260,734 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,345,000 after purchasing an additional 250,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 834,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 156,692 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.