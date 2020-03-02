Everex Price Tops $0.25 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, Everex has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Everex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, BX Thailand and Mercatox. Everex has a market cap of $5.70 million and $787,984.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.24 or 0.02842394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00047754 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00133454 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex launched on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, HitBTC, OKEx, Mercatox, Tidex, BX Thailand and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.