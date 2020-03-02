Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 131.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,816 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Evergy worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,823,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,593. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.32. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $290,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

