Everipedia Hits Market Cap of $8.39 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Bancor Network, Bitfinex and DragonEX. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $555,177.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.18 or 0.02838965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00224032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00133460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,008,708,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,261,609 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DragonEX, BigONE, Bitfinex, OTCBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

