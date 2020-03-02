Everus (EVR) Market Cap Hits $10.48 Million

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Everus has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $732.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $20.33, $24.43 and $24.68. In the last seven days, Everus has traded down 63.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00482740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $573.78 or 0.06479741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00064051 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030114 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005626 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,886,344 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $50.98, $7.50, $33.94, $5.60, $18.94, $32.15, $24.43, $10.39, $13.77, $20.33 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

