Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after acquiring an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $273.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.35. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.41.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.