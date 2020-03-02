Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Evolent Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evolent Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $9.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $782.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 35.68%. The company had revenue of $237.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.08 million.

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley acquired 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.