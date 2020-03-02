Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6,654.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 780,157 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 31,210 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NYSE AQUA traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $20.97. 4,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,463. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.32. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $25.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $346.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.64 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $197,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,916 shares of company stock valued at $792,070. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.