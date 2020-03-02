ExclusiveCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,749.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $281,928.00 and $4,749.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

