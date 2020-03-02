Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exelixis from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelixis from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.09.

EXEL stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $472,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,234,276.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 610,139 shares of company stock worth $11,702,664 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Exelixis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Exelixis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.