ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of ExlService worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ExlService by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.62. 9,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,104. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.34 and a 1-year high of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.68.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.11 million. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $479,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,069.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

