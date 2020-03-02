Expedia Group (EXPE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/26/2020 – Expedia Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

2/14/2020 – Expedia Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $119.00.

2/14/2020 – Expedia Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $143.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $159.00 to $161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $117.00 to $121.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Expedia Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

1/29/2020 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $98.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group Inc has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Expedia Group Inc alerts:

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In related news, Director Jon T. Gieselman bought 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,595 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,512,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,121,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $121,561,000 after purchasing an additional 262,750 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.