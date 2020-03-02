Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,372,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.75% of Extended Stay America worth $20,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 432,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 253,786 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter worth $16,575,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAY shares. Nomura downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $272.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.95 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Bruce N. Haase bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

