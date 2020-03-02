Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Lowered to $73.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

XOM stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,813,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,995,126. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $217.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. State Street Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,392,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

