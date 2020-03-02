F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,451 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 205,810 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.01% of F5 Networks worth $85,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in F5 Networks by 482.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after acquiring an additional 370,947 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,514,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,032 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $57,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 402,753 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $56,246,000 after acquiring an additional 129,557 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $119.95 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.82 and a 52 week high of $168.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.65.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,009 shares of company stock worth $732,191. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

