Factom 24 Hour Volume Hits $94,552.00 (FCT)

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Factom coin can now be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00029638 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bit-Z, Poloniex and BCEX. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Factom has a total market cap of $23.67 million and $94,552.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.15 or 0.02838440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00222863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00134847 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom launched on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 8,992,621 coins. Factom’s official website is factom.org. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

Factom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, BCEX, Bit-Z, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

