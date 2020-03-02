Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet Buys 2,000 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.20 per share, with a total value of C$36,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at C$232,960.

F. Brian Bradstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, F. Brian Bradstreet bought 5,400 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$101,795.40.

On Tuesday, February 18th, F. Brian Bradstreet bought 2,100 shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.64 per share, with a total value of C$39,144.00.

Shares of TSE:FFH traded down C$3.52 during trading on Monday, hitting C$574.69. 105,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,543. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$610.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$594.29. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52-week low of C$542.70 and a 52-week high of C$662.29.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$20.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$20.24 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 58.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$700.00 to C$665.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$740.00 to C$765.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.