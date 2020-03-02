Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $345.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.53.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

FLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.