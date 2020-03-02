FansTime Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44,194.00 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $672,554.00 and approximately $44,194.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Gate.io and CoinMex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.80 or 0.02829087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00047258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00134819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HADAX, Bit-Z, Gate.io, CoinMex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

