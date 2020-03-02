Fantasy Sports Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 666% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 665.7% higher against the dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $18,558.00 and $3.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00053603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00482634 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.04 or 0.06344801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00064423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030132 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005697 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011548 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports' total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports' official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

