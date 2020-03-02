Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FARM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 2,842.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 303,284 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,039,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 211,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. Farmer Bros has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.64. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

