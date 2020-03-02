Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.82. 209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,405. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

