Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.11). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fastly from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vi, sold 88,488 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,822,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 459,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,924,495.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 531.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,680. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.66. Fastly has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.