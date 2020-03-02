Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 3,750 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $72,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,092 shares in the company, valued at $9,328,506.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $168,750.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Artur Bergman sold 15,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $350,250.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $554,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Artur Bergman sold 36,527 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $913,175.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Artur Bergman sold 26,759 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $602,612.68.

On Thursday, January 9th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $161,850.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Artur Bergman sold 25,741 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $579,172.50.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $160,500.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,250 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $223,650.00.

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.49. 2,280,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,680. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 531.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fastly from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.49.

