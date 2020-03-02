Feathercoin Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Feathercoin has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $2,152.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Bittrex and QBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 269,640,600 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

