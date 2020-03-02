Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS: FNMA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/27/2020 – Federal National Mortgage Association was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Federal National Mortgage Association was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fannie Mae is the largest non-bank financial services company in the world. It operates pursuant to a federal charter and is one of the nation’s largest sources of financing for home mortgages. Fannie Mae is working to shrink the nation’s homeownership gaps through an American Dream Commitment to increase homeownership rates and serve targeted American families by the end of the decade. (Company Press Release) “

2/26/2020 – Federal National Mortgage Association was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fannie Mae is the largest non-bank financial services company in the world. It operates pursuant to a federal charter and is one of the nation’s largest sources of financing for home mortgages. Fannie Mae is working to shrink the nation’s homeownership gaps through an American Dream Commitment to increase homeownership rates and serve targeted American families by the end of the decade. (Company Press Release) “

2/24/2020 – Federal National Mortgage Association had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura.

2/20/2020 – Federal National Mortgage Association was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fannie Mae is the largest non-bank financial services company in the world. It operates pursuant to a federal charter and is one of the nation’s largest sources of financing for home mortgages. Fannie Mae is working to shrink the nation’s homeownership gaps through an American Dream Commitment to increase homeownership rates and serve targeted American families by the end of the decade. (Company Press Release) “

2/19/2020 – Federal National Mortgage Association was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fannie Mae is the largest non-bank financial services company in the world. It operates pursuant to a federal charter and is one of the nation’s largest sources of financing for home mortgages. Fannie Mae is working to shrink the nation’s homeownership gaps through an American Dream Commitment to increase homeownership rates and serve targeted American families by the end of the decade. (Company Press Release) “

2/14/2020 – Federal National Mortgage Association was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fannie Mae is the largest non-bank financial services company in the world. It operates pursuant to a federal charter and is one of the nation’s largest sources of financing for home mortgages. Fannie Mae is working to shrink the nation’s homeownership gaps through an American Dream Commitment to increase homeownership rates and serve targeted American families by the end of the decade. (Company Press Release) “

1/7/2020 – Federal National Mortgage Association is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNMA opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

