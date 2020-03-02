Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a report released on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of FSS opened at $29.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.57. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

