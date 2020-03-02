Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

FERGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERGY stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.