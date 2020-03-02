Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Down 5.4% in February

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the January 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 412,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 373,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 307,818 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,601,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 359,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,511,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 552,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,731,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

GSM stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $135.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $381.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.30 million. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. Equities analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

