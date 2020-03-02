Fetch.ai (FET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.38 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $23.46 million and $9.38 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Dcoin, BitMax and Coinall.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00053054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00497004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.03 or 0.06416769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00063418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030256 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005618 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,741,721 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, Bitbns, Hotbit, Binance, Bittrex, BitAsset, IDEX, Coinsuper, HitBTC, BitMax, WazirX, Coinall, BiKi, Dcoin, MXC, Bitrabbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

