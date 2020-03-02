Fetch Market Cap Achieves $24.78 Million (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Fetch has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch token can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00053531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00482098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.04 or 0.06461752 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00063074 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005625 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.