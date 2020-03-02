FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in FibroGen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FibroGen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $41.66. 22,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.07. FibroGen Inc has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 106.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

In related news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $264,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,509,704.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,721,971 in the last ninety days. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.