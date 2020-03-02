Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) Insider Purchases £7,000 in Stock

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (LON:FAS) insider Michael Warren purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($9,208.10).

LON:FAS opened at GBX 358.76 ($4.72) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.75 million and a P/E ratio of 10.55. Fidelity Asian Values PLC has a one year low of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 445 ($5.85). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 394.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 410.01.

About Fidelity Asian Values

Fidelity Asian Values PLC is an investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital growth principally from the stock markets of the Asian Region, excluding Japan. It seeks to meet its investment objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities and instruments issued by or related to companies listed on the stock markets in the Asian Region, excluding Japan, but investments may be made in companies listed elsewhere.

