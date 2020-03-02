Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $25.00. 458,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,881,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,604,000 after acquiring an additional 639,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,942,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,778,000 after buying an additional 7,355,944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,943,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,178,000 after buying an additional 2,987,263 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,019,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,757,000 after buying an additional 578,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,356.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,429,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,239,000 after buying an additional 34,946,970 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

