Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises approximately 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.59.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.72. 10,708,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

