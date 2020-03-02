Financial Comparison: Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) and Value Line (NYSE:VALU)

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) and Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Brightsphere Investment Group has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Value Line has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brightsphere Investment Group and Value Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightsphere Investment Group 27.32% 1,914.29% 11.86% Value Line 33.34% 25.91% 13.21%

Dividends

Brightsphere Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Value Line pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Brightsphere Investment Group pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brightsphere Investment Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Value Line has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and Value Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightsphere Investment Group 1 4 2 0 2.14 Value Line 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brightsphere Investment Group presently has a consensus price target of $12.42, suggesting a potential upside of 37.20%. Given Brightsphere Investment Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brightsphere Investment Group is more favorable than Value Line.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Value Line shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Brightsphere Investment Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Value Line shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brightsphere Investment Group and Value Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightsphere Investment Group $819.50 million 0.95 $223.90 million $1.77 5.11 Value Line $36.26 million 8.40 $11.15 million N/A N/A

Brightsphere Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Value Line.

Summary

Brightsphere Investment Group beats Value Line on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities. The company offers research services, such as The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, which provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks. It also provides niche newsletters comprising Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, and The Value Line Special Situations Service that offer information on a less comprehensive basis for securities that are of particular interest to subscribers; digital versions of its products through its Website, valueline.com; and investment analysis software, such as The Value Line Investment Analyzer, which includes data sorting and filtering tools. In addition, the company offers current and historical financial databases comprising DataFile, estimates and projections, convertibles, and mutual funds through online; and copyright data products, which include unit investment trusts, variable annuities, managed accounts, and EFTs. Further, it places advertising on behalf of the company's publications; and provides subscription fulfillment and subscriber relation services. The company serves individual and professional investors, as well as institutions, including municipal and university libraries, and investment firms. Value Line, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Value Line, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arnold Bernhard & Co, Inc.

