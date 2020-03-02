FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 6,709 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,421 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $162.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,232.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.