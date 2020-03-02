FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Tremor International (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International (LON:TRMR)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:TRMR opened at GBX 169 ($2.22) on Monday. Tremor International has a 1 year low of GBX 83 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.22 ($2.92). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.74 million and a PE ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In other Tremor International news, insider Ofer Druker sold 139,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.30), for a total transaction of £243,258.75 ($319,993.09).

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance-based mobile marketing and brand advertising services. It primarily serves companies and brands in Israel, the United States, China, Germany, Korea, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd.

