Fire Lotto Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 44.4% lower against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $80,378.00 and $19.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Livecoin, YoBit and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Crex24, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

