First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $57.10 on Monday. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

