First Analysis Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) – Equities research analysts at First Analysis lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for ORBCOMM in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. First Analysis analyst now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). First Analysis also issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORBC. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 6.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $3,178,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,576,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,615,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 542,923 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 535,597 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,533,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 381,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

