First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) CEO Acquires $43,780.00 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) CEO Robin N. Elliott purchased 2,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $43,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BUSE stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.91 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 21.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First Busey by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Busey by 63.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 52,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 14.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUSE. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

