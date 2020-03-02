First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Director Samuel L. Elmore Purchases 500 Shares

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Director Samuel L. Elmore acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $14,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FCBC traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,625. The company has a market cap of $407.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.65. First Community Bankshares Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 164,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.