First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $501,044.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,317.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

