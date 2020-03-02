FirstCoin (FRST) Market Cap Reaches $98,232.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $98,232.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00040608 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00071104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000809 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,768.45 or 1.00233569 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000973 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00070031 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

