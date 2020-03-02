FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 143.33 ($1.89).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FGP. HSBC upgraded shares of FirstGroup to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 164 ($2.16) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 139 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FGP stock opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.55) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 125.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.10. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 87.45 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.