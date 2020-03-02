Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after acquiring an additional 439,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.82.

Fiserv stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.23. 5,372,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,235. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,470.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,500 shares of company stock worth $14,498,720 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

