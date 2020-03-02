Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Trimmed by Whitnell & Co.

Whitnell & Co. lowered its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 3.0% of Whitnell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $11,438,995,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,452,315,000 after buying an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,697,000 after buying an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,381,361 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $125,830,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.23. 5,372,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.95.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,500 shares of company stock worth $14,498,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

